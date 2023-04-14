The Significance of Moving Averages in Canadian Natural Resources Limited Inc. (CNQ) Price Performance

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 10.62%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 16.37%. The price of CNQ fallen by 14.65% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.22%.

Currently, the stock price of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) is $61.43. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $61.665 after opening at $60.02. The stock touched a low of $59.81 before closing at $59.70.

The market performance of Canadian Natural Resources Limited has been somewhat stable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $69.14 on 04/21/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $43.67, recorded on 09/26/22.

52-week price history of CNQ Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s current trading price is -11.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $43.67 and $69.14. The Energy sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 2.15 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 2.14 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 68.51B and boasts a workforce of 10035 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 56.90, with a change in price of +0.69. Similarly, Canadian Natural Resources Limited recorded 2,289,167 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.14%.

CNQ’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CNQ stands at 0.34. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.32.

CNQ Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Canadian Natural Resources Limited over the last 50 days is at 98.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 98.17%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 96.97% and 95.17%, respectively.