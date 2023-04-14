The Significance of Moving Averages in Broadcom Inc. Inc. (AVGO) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 11.64% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AVGO has leaped by -1.30%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.76%.

The stock of Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is currently priced at $624.24. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $626.50 after opening at $619.07. The day’s lowest price was $617.11 before the stock closed at $616.70.

Broadcom Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $648.50 on 03/22/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $415.07 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AVGO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Broadcom Inc.’s current trading price is -3.74% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.39%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$415.07 and $648.50. The Broadcom Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.73 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.16 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 262.92B and boasts a workforce of 20000 employees.

Broadcom Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 18 analysts are rating Broadcom Inc. as a BUY, 4 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 585.86, with a change in price of +112.51. Similarly, Broadcom Inc. recorded 2,259,352 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.99%.

AVGO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AVGO stands at 1.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.64.

AVGO Stock Stochastic Average

Broadcom Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 68.25%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 24.75%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.31% and 23.79%, respectively.