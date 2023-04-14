Suzano S.A. (SUZ) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Suzano S.A.’s current trading price is -26.96% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.02%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $7.70 and $11.50 The company’s shares, which are part of the Basic Materials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.04 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.62 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Suzano S.A. (SUZ) currently stands at $8.40. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $8.60 after starting at $8.54. The stock’s lowest price was $8.345 before closing at $8.55.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Suzano S.A.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $11.50 on 04/21/22 and a low of $7.70 for the same time frame on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Suzano S.A. (SUZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.16B.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 9.17, with a change in price of -2.44. Similarly, Suzano S.A. recorded 1,653,682 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -22.51%.

SUZ Stock Stochastic Average

Suzano S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.42%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 68.90%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 78.33% and 62.76%, respectively.

SUZ Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -9.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -6.25%. The price of SUZ leaped by -1.87% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.58%.