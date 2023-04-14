Sunworks Inc. Inc. (SUNW) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -24.05%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -49.37%. The price of SUNW decreased -26.38% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.44%.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) stock is currently valued at $1.20. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $1.24 after opening at $1.20. The stock briefly dropped to $1.17 before ultimately closing at $1.22.

Sunworks Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $4.72 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $1.21 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of SUNW Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Sunworks Inc.’s current trading price is -74.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.41%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.21 and $4.72. The Sunworks Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 0.94 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.59 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) has experienced a quarterly decline of -41.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.19M and boasts a workforce of 622 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.9080, with a change in price of -1.34. Similarly, Sunworks Inc. recorded 579,686 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -52.76%.

SUNW’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SUNW stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

SUNW Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Sunworks Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 2.33%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 6.82%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 7.44% and 8.64%, respectively.