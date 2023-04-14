Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -55.54% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.59%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $0.31 and $1.57. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.76 million over the last 3 months.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) stock is currently valued at $0.70. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $0.708 after opening at $0.65. The stock briefly dropped to $0.65 before ultimately closing at $0.65.

The market performance of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $1.57 on 08/15/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.31 on 12/27/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SPPI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 36.86% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 143.94M and boasts a workforce of 86 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.6319, with a change in price of +0.22. Similarly, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,695,825 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.66%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SPPI stands at 1.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.03.

SPPI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is 10.00%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 21.83%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 10.97% and 10.81%, respectively.

SPPI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 89.42%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 83.68%. The price of SPPI decreased -15.90% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.58%.