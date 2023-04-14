Sleep Number Corporation’s Mixed Bag: Down -26.21% in 6 Months, Down -6.91% in 30 Days

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has a current stock price of $26.41. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $27.23 after opening at $27.11. The stock’s low for the day was $25.73, and it eventually closed at $26.92.

Sleep Number Corporation had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $53.03 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $23.60 on 12/22/22.

52-week price history of SNBR Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sleep Number Corporation’s current trading price is -50.20% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.88%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $23.60 and $53.03. The Consumer Cyclical sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 0.44 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sleep Number Corporation (SNBR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.65% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 590.79M and boasts a workforce of 5115 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 30.95, with a change in price of -6.26. Similarly, Sleep Number Corporation recorded 412,374 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.16%.

SNBR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sleep Number Corporation over the last 50 days is at 4.28%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 14.05%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.79% and 23.35%, respectively.

SNBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 1.66% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -26.21%. The price of SNBR leaped by -6.91% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -6.58%.