QuinStreet Inc. Inc. (QNST) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.96% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 21.96%. Over the past 30 days, the price of QNST has leaped by -10.70%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.65%.

The stock of QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) is currently priced at $13.21. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.72 after opening at $14.44. The day’s lowest price was $14.22 before the stock closed at $14.40.

QuinStreet Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.18 on 02/15/23, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $8.28 on 05/04/22.

52-week price history of QNST Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. QuinStreet Inc.’s current trading price is -27.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.52%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$8.28 and $18.18. The QuinStreet Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.31 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 777.46M and boasts a workforce of 791 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.08, with a change in price of -1.29. Similarly, QuinStreet Inc. recorded 281,095 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.06%.

QNST’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QNST stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

QNST Stock Stochastic Average

QuinStreet Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 5.77%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.14%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.55% and 8.05%, respectively.