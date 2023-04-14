QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. QuidelOrtho Corporation’s current trading price is -16.67% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.64%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $66.88 and $116.89. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.43 million over the last 3 months.

At present, QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has a stock price of $97.40. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $90.10 after an opening price of $89.25. The day’s lowest price was $88.85, and it closed at $89.67.

QuidelOrtho Corporation experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $116.89 on 04/20/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $66.88 on 10/12/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

QuidelOrtho Corporation (QDEL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 15.60% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.92B and boasts a workforce of 1600 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 87.54, with a change in price of +7.43. Similarly, QuidelOrtho Corporation recorded 542,783 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.22%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for QDEL stands at 0.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.49.

QDEL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for QuidelOrtho Corporation over the last 50 days is 95.78%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 94.88%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 76.54% and 79.54%, respectively.

QDEL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 13.70%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 44.33%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QDEL has fallen by 14.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.12%.