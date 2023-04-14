Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Physicians Realty Trust’s current trading price is -21.14% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 9.09%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $13.42 and $18.57 The company’s shares, which are part of the Real Estate sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.1 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.94 million over the last three months.

The stock of Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) is currently priced at $14.64. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.695 after opening at $14.60. The day’s lowest price was $14.435 before the stock closed at $14.61.

Physicians Realty Trust ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $18.57 on 05/27/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $13.42 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.49% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.45B and boasts a workforce of 101 employees.

Physicians Realty Trust: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Physicians Realty Trust as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.92, with a change in price of +0.51. Similarly, Physicians Realty Trust recorded 1,925,991 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.61%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DOC stands at 0.63. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.63.

DOC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Physicians Realty Trust’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 33.85%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 65.41%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 66.92% and 66.92%, respectively.

DOC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 1.17% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.32%. Over the past 30 days, the price of DOC has leaped by -1.41%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.39%.