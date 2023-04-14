Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s current trading price is -36.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.63%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.20 and $12.60 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.52 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.12 million over the last three months.

The stock of Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) is currently priced at $8.02. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $11.90 after opening at $11.76. The day’s lowest price was $8.7909 before the stock closed at $9.77.

In terms of market performance, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $12.60 on 04/04/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $3.20 on 12/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. (PESI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 102.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 129.94M and boasts a workforce of 287 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 6.08, with a change in price of +4.10. Similarly, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc. recorded 89,368 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +103.54%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PESI stands at 0.04. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

PESI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.79%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.63%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.19% and 66.67%, respectively.

PESI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 127.20% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 109.40%. Over the past 30 days, the price of PESI has leaped by -5.54%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -29.96%.