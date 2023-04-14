Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -13.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 105.00%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $12.91 and $30.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 0.87 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) currently stands at $26.47. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $27.09 after starting at $27.09. The stock’s lowest price was $26.39 before closing at $26.88.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $30.49 on 04/03/23 and the lowest value was $12.91 on 05/10/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.06% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.64B and boasts a workforce of 1397 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 25.44, with a change in price of +2.38. Similarly, Par Pacific Holdings Inc. recorded 828,527 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.88%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PARR stands at 0.80. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.78.

PARR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 30.21%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 26.78%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 42.03% and 52.05% respectively.

PARR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 13.85%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 43.00%. The price of PARR leaped by -2.11% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.73%.