OZK’s Market Whiplash: -15.65% YTD Decline, -10.13% Plunge in 30 Days

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -15.65%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -17.87%. The price of OZK decreased -10.13% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.36%.

Bank OZK (OZK) stock is currently valued at $33.79. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $33.94 after opening at $32.70. The stock briefly dropped to $32.395 before ultimately closing at $32.96.

Bank OZK saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $49.52 on 02/03/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $31.48 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of OZK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Bank OZK’s current trading price is -31.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.34%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$31.48 and $49.52. The Bank OZK’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.74 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.57 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Bank OZK (OZK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.16% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.27B and boasts a workforce of 2646 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 41.47, with a change in price of -12.82. Similarly, Bank OZK recorded 1,254,008 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.50%.

OZK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OZK stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.11.

OZK Stock Stochastic Average

Bank OZK’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 12.80%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 30.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.08% and 24.82%, respectively.