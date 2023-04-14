Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -18.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.00%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $40.40 and $72.27 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.69 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 0.97 million over the last three months.

At present, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has a stock price of $58.58. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $59.9999 after an opening price of $59.59. The day’s lowest price was $58.12, and it closed at $59.43.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat predictable. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $72.27 on 07/12/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $40.40 on 05/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.78% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.60B and boasts a workforce of 4900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.73, with a change in price of +6.36. Similarly, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. recorded 1,136,554 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +12.18%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLLI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OLLI Stock Stochastic Average

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 60.19%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 60.19%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.29% and 63.11%, respectively.

OLLI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 25.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 6.94%. Over the last 30 days, the price of OLLI has fallen by 11.58%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.40%.