Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 150.69M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) is $3.79. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $3.98 after opening at $3.54. The stock touched a low of $3.53 before closing at $3.52.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $6.08 on 08/08/22, with the lowest value being $2.00 on 05/11/22.

52-week price history of OLMA Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -37.66% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 89.50%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $2.00 and $6.08. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.57 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OLMA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.32% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 150.69M and boasts a workforce of 83 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.57, with a change in price of +0.70. Similarly, Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 165,581 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +22.65%.

OLMA Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for OLMA stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

OLMA Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 37.44%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.61%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 52.08% and 36.36%, respectively.

OLMA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 54.69%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.33%. The price of OLMA leaped by -2.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 17.70%.