Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current trading price is -12.84% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 43.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $231.31 and $381.81. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.81 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.77 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) is currently priced at $332.77. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $341.38 after opening at $341.38. The day’s lowest price was $327.07 before the stock closed at $340.06.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $381.81 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $231.31 on 05/19/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.52B and boasts a workforce of 23471 employees.

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 322.13, with a change in price of +25.60. Similarly, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. recorded 764,401 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +8.33%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ODFL stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ODFL Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 19.66%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 48.25%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 72.29% and 69.97% respectively.

ODFL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant gain of 17.26% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.28%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ODFL has leaped by -0.25%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.40%.