Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s current trading price is -58.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 28.44%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $5.31 and $16.44. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.6 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.5 million over the last three months.

The current stock price for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) is $6.82. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $6.89 after opening at $6.16. It dipped to a low of $6.16 before ultimately closing at $6.10.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $16.44 on 08/16/22, and the lowest price during that time was $5.31, recorded on 04/05/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -19.58% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 351.84M and boasts a workforce of 186 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 8.07, with a change in price of -5.45. Similarly, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. recorded 513,572 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -44.42%.

How NNOX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NNOX stands at 0.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

NNOX Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 28.93%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.06%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 55.61% and 40.41%, respectively.

NNOX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant loss of -7.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -42.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NNOX has leaped by -0.29%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 25.60%.