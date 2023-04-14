MYSZ’s Stock Market Adventure: -45.59% YTD Growth Amidst Volatility

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant loss of -45.59% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -68.09%. Over the past 30 days, the price of MYSZ has fallen by 17.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.92%.

The stock of My Size Inc. (MYSZ) is currently priced at $1.48. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $2.39 after opening at $1.75. The day’s lowest price was $1.48 before the stock closed at $1.71.

My Size Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $12.50 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $1.13 on 03/09/23.

52-week price history of MYSZ Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. My Size Inc.’s current trading price is -88.16% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 30.97%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $1.13 and $12.50. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.56 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 90480.0 over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

My Size Inc. (MYSZ) has experienced a quarterly decline of -46.38% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.14M and boasts a workforce of 30 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.4511, with a change in price of -2.82. Similarly, My Size Inc. recorded 120,796 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -65.60%.

MYSZ Stock Stochastic Average

Today, My Size Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 15.09%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.27%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 44.59% and 53.83% respectively.