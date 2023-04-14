mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) Stock: A Year of Stock Market Dynamics

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. mCloud Technologies Corp.’s current trading price is -87.72% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 55.53%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.30 and $3.80. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 7.2 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.15 million over the last three months.

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) current stock price is $0.47. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $0.36 after opening at $0.3383. The stock’s lowest point was $0.33 before it closed at $0.35.

The stock market performance of mCloud Technologies Corp. has been fairly unsteady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $3.80 on 06/01/22, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $0.30, recorded on 03/31/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

mCloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -47.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.84M and boasts a workforce of 216 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for mCloud Technologies Corp.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating mCloud Technologies Corp. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8541, with a change in price of -0.46. Similarly, mCloud Technologies Corp. recorded 176,086 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -50.26%.

MCLD Stock Stochastic Average

mCloud Technologies Corp.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 18.82%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 29.12%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 14.82% and 7.89%, respectively.

MCLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -47.17%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -79.08%. The price of MCLD decreased -38.51% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 51.99%.