Lennar Corporation (LEN) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Lennar Corporation’s current trading price is -4.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.04%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $62.54 and $109.28 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.26 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.23 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Lennar Corporation (LEN) is $103.84. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $105.63 after an opening price of $105.62. The stock briefly fell to $103.79 before ending the session at $105.39.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Lennar Corporation saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $109.28 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $62.54 on 06/17/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Lennar Corporation (LEN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.34% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 29.93B and boasts a workforce of 12012 employees.

Lennar Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Lennar Corporation as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 96.72, with a change in price of +17.39. Similarly, Lennar Corporation recorded 2,200,563 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +20.12%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LEN stands at 0.21. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.17.

LEN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Lennar Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 56.92%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.88% and 76.17%, respectively.

LEN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 14.74% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 32.86%. The price of LEN fallen by 3.05% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.18%.