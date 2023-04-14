Kellogg Company (K) Stock: Uncovering 52-Week Market Trends

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Kellogg Company’s current trading price is -12.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $63.74 and $77.17. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.07 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.17 million observed over the last three months.

Kellogg Company (K) has a current stock price of $67.85. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $68.2552 after opening at $68.07. The stock’s low for the day was $67.625, and it eventually closed at $68.37.

Kellogg Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $77.17 on 10/31/22, and the lowest price during that time was $63.74, recorded on 03/10/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Kellogg Company (K) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.26B and boasts a workforce of 30000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Kellogg Company

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Kellogg Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 68.86, with a change in price of -2.53. Similarly, Kellogg Company recorded 2,091,647 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -3.59%.

How K’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for K stands at 1.67. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.35.

K Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Kellogg Company over the last 50 days is at 71.70%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 80.98%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.11% and 88.83%, respectively.

K Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price loss of -4.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.71%. The price of K fallen by 4.95% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.26%.