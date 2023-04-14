KBH: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.52%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 39.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of KBH has fallen by 11.22%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -1.35%.

At present, KB Home (KBH) has a stock price of $39.34. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $39.67 after an opening price of $39.19. The day’s lowest price was $38.65, and it closed at $39.06.

KB Home experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $40.92 on 02/02/23 and the lowest value was $24.78 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of KBH Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. KB Home’s current trading price is -3.86% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 58.76%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$24.78 and $40.92. The KB Home’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 1.68 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.65 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

KB Home (KBH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.35B and boasts a workforce of 2366 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 35.19, with a change in price of +8.84. Similarly, KB Home recorded 1,486,914 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.98%.

KBH’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for KBH stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

KBH Stock Stochastic Average

KB Home’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 77.43%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 79.04%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 77.67% and 74.63%, respectively.