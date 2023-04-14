Inotiv Inc.’s: Contrasting Stock Performances in a Volatile Market

At present, Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has a stock price of $5.02. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $5.35 after an opening price of $4.67. The day’s lowest price was $4.62, and it closed at $4.62.

The market performance of Inotiv Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $27.22 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $3.64 on 12/20/22.

52-week price history of NOTV Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Inotiv Inc.’s current trading price is -81.56% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 37.72%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $3.64 and $27.22. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Inotiv Inc. (NOTV) has experienced a quarterly decline of -31.61% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 83.83M and boasts a workforce of 2099 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.90, with a change in price of -10.83. Similarly, Inotiv Inc. recorded 900,878 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.33%.

Examining NOTV’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NOTV stands at 1.33. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.30.

NOTV Stock Stochastic Average

Inotiv Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 25.41%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 77.85%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 61.48% and 43.00%, respectively.

NOTV Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.62%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -74.04%. Over the last 30 days, the price of NOTV has fallen by 6.13%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 23.04%.