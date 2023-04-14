Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s Bumpy Road: Analyzing the 52-Week Range and Future Prospects

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has a current stock price of $110.72. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $110.99 after opening at $110.20. The stock’s low for the day was $110.00, and it eventually closed at $109.68.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $117.49 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during that time was $57.84, recorded on 09/01/22.

52-week price history of HZNP Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s current trading price is -5.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 91.42%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $57.84 and $117.49. The Healthcare sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.05 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.23 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.12% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 25.12B and boasts a workforce of 2115 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 107.20, with a change in price of +35.05. Similarly, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company recorded 3,177,678 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +46.32%.

HZNP Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HZNP stands at 0.51. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

HZNP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company over the past 50 days is 90.72%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 92.68%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 85.64% and 77.27%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

HZNP Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. The index has shown a price loss of -2.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 74.03%. The price of HZNP fallen by 0.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.53%.