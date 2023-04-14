Home  »  Finance   »  Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Navigating Marke...

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -4.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.43 and $27.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.44 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $26.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $26.63 after an opening price of $26.62. The stock briefly fell to $26.395 before ending the session at $26.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $27.40 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $21.43 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.15B and boasts a workforce of 204035 employees.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Honda Motor Co. Ltd. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.82, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. recorded 1,057,282 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HMC stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

HMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.36% and 72.86%, respectively.

HMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 14.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.94%. The price of HMC fallen by 4.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.11%.

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

On Key

Related Posts

Facebook Twitter Google-plus Pinterest

About Company

Investchronicle.com is an Economic news website, which offers broad information about the Stock markets and Equities. The major emphasis of this platform is to present, the most practical recommendation for public and private capital sharing, both in the form of updates and detailed analysis.

Quick Links

Categories

Copyright 2023 © All rights Reserved.