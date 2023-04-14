Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s current trading price is -4.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 21.76%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $21.43 and $27.40 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.44 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) is $26.10. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $26.63 after an opening price of $26.62. The stock briefly fell to $26.395 before ending the session at $26.57.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $27.40 on 08/17/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $21.43 on 10/21/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Honda Motor Co. Ltd. (HMC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 49.15B and boasts a workforce of 204035 employees.

Honda Motor Co. Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Honda Motor Co. Ltd. as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 24.82, with a change in price of +2.51. Similarly, Honda Motor Co. Ltd. recorded 1,057,282 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +10.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for HMC stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.39.

HMC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Honda Motor Co. Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 64.07%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 54.38%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 68.36% and 72.86%, respectively.

HMC Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price gain of 14.17% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 19.94%. The price of HMC fallen by 4.86% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.11%.