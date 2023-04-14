HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. HCA Healthcare Inc.’s current trading price is -2.01% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 66.24%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $164.47 and $279.02. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.61 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.26 million observed over the last three months.

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) current stock price is $273.41. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $275.425 after opening at $275.01. The stock’s lowest point was $271.26 before it closed at $272.38.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HCA Healthcare Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $279.02 on 04/21/22, and the lowest price during that time was $164.47, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 8.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 76.01B and boasts a workforce of 207000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for HCA Healthcare Inc.

As of right now, 17 analysts are rating HCA Healthcare Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 250.53, with a change in price of +42.41. Similarly, HCA Healthcare Inc. recorded 1,199,283 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.36%.

HCA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of HCA Healthcare Inc. over the last 50 days is at 94.17%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 93.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 91.67% and 92.45%, respectively.

HCA Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 13.94%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 34.89%. The price of HCA increased 9.06% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.77%.