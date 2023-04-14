Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s Shares Reel: -22.77% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 239.12M Market Cap

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) currently has a stock price of $4.58. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $4.68 after opening at $4.66. The lowest recorded price for the day was $4.48 before it closed at $4.66.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $11.15 on 06/07/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $4.62 on 04/13/23.

52-week price history of GPMT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -58.92% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -0.87%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $4.62 and $11.15. Shares of the company, which operates in the Real Estate sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.64 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.02 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -22.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 239.12M and boasts a workforce of 35 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.82, with a change in price of -1.22. Similarly, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. recorded 898,847 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -21.03%.

GPMT Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GPMT stands at 2.47. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.44.

GPMT Stock Stochastic Average

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 3.86%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 13.33%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.50% and 13.28%, respectively.

GPMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -14.55%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -29.65%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GPMT has leaped by -10.89%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.98%.