Fluence Energy Inc. Inc. (FLNC) Price Performance: How to Use Technical Analysis to Make Trading Decisions

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 24.96%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 56.08%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FLNC has fallen by 29.88%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.25%.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) currently has a stock price of $21.43. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $22.2485 after opening at $21.59. The lowest recorded price for the day was $21.39 before it closed at $21.78.

Fluence Energy Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $26.78 on 02/09/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $4.96 on 05/12/22.

52-week price history of FLNC Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Fluence Energy Inc.’s current trading price is -19.98% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 332.06%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $4.96 and $26.78. The shares of the Utilities sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 0.46 million for the day, which was comparatively lower than the average daily volume of 1.31 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.97% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.62B and boasts a workforce of 967 employees.

Expert Opinions: Analysts’ Ratings for Fluence Energy Inc.

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Fluence Energy Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.16, with a change in price of +5.57. Similarly, Fluence Energy Inc. recorded 1,239,879 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.80%.

FLNC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FLNC stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FLNC Stock Stochastic Average

Fluence Energy Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 57.08%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 90.25%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.07% and 87.52%, respectively.