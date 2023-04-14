Five Below Inc. (FIVE) Stock: 52-Week Performance Insights and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Five Below Inc.’s current trading price is -4.52% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 92.01%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $109.49 and $220.19 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.25 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.66 million over the last three months.

The stock of Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is currently priced at $210.23. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $215.938 after opening at $214.69. The day’s lowest price was $209.24 before the stock closed at $213.10.

In terms of market performance, Five Below Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $220.19 on 04/12/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $109.49 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) has experienced a quarterly rise of 9.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.67B and boasts a workforce of 6500 employees.

Five Below Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Five Below Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 190.45, with a change in price of +60.46. Similarly, Five Below Inc. recorded 820,239 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +40.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FIVE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FIVE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Five Below Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 68.62%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 68.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 79.40% and 86.26%, respectively.

FIVE Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The metric has seen a significant gain of 18.86% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 48.92%. Over the past 30 days, the price of FIVE has fallen by 6.26%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.84%.