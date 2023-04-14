DNB’s 2023 Market Saga: Unraveling the Story of Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.53%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -4.34%. Over the last 30 days, the price of DNB has fallen by 3.62%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.26%.

At present, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has a stock price of $11.46. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $11.57 after an opening price of $11.43. The day’s lowest price was $11.42, and it closed at $11.51.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $17.83 on 04/21/22 and a low of $10.54 for the same time frame on 03/17/23.

52-week price history of DNB Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s current trading price is -35.73% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.73%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$10.54 and $17.83. The Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 0.5 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. (DNB) has experienced a quarterly decline of -11.30% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 5.01B and boasts a workforce of 6355 employees.

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 6 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.66, with a change in price of -2.59. Similarly, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc. recorded 2,424,266 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -18.42%.

DNB’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DNB stands at 1.02. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.02.

DNB Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 18.94%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 74.40%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.33% and 77.38%, respectively.