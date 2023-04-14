Cybin Inc. (CYBN) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Cybin Inc.’s current trading price is -66.27% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.26 and $1.14 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.53 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.43 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Cybin Inc. (CYBN) is $0.38. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $0.39 after an opening price of $0.39. The stock briefly fell to $0.37 before ending the session at $0.38.

Cybin Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $1.14 on 09/01/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $0.26 on 12/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.19% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 96.25M and boasts a workforce of 50 employees.

Cybin Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Cybin Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.3980, with a change in price of -0.05. Similarly, Cybin Inc. recorded 1,407,102 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.43%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CYBN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CYBN Stock Stochastic Average

Cybin Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 15.24%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 63.50%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 55.44% and 46.79%, respectively.

CYBN Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price gain of 29.42% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -37.11%. The price of CYBN leaped by -2.66% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -1.16%.