Crocs Inc. Inc. (CROX) Price Performance: A Guide to Technical Indicators

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 23.01%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 75.27%. The price of CROX fallen by 13.58% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.45%.

The stock price for Crocs Inc. (CROX) currently stands at $133.38. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $131.28 after starting at $128.00. The stock’s lowest price was $126.88 before closing at $130.78.

In terms of market performance, Crocs Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $143.50 on 02/16/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $46.08 on 07/01/22.

52-week price history of CROX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Crocs Inc.’s current trading price is -7.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 189.45%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$46.08 and $143.50. The Crocs Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Cyclical, saw a trading volume of around 0.47 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.5 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Crocs Inc. (CROX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.93% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.19B and boasts a workforce of 6680 employees.

Crocs Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Crocs Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 5 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 114.96, with a change in price of +35.48. Similarly, Crocs Inc. recorded 1,479,408 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.09%.

CROX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CROX stands at 2.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 2.81.

CROX Stock Stochastic Average

Crocs Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 71.47%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.84%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 89.94% and 87.07%, respectively.