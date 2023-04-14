Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) Stock: A Year of Market Movement, Down and Up

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s current trading price is -16.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.79%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $7.45 and $12.04. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.84 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.87 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) is $10.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $10.50 after an opening price of $10.365. The stock briefly fell to $10.36 before ending the session at $10.46.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.04 on 11/04/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $7.45 on 07/06/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo (SBS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -7.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.13B and boasts a workforce of 12372 employees.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 11 analysts are rating Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.36, with a change in price of -0.09. Similarly, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo recorded 2,245,604 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -0.84%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SBS stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.61.

SBS Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.12%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.00%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 86.99% and 89.14% respectively.

SBS Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. The index has shown a price loss of -5.86% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -5.06%. The price of SBS leaped by -0.35% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.96%.