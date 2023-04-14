Bunge Limited (BG) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Bunge Limited’s current trading price is -27.34% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 16.03%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $80.41 and $128.40. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.35 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.94 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Bunge Limited (BG) currently stands at $93.30. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $94.395 after starting at $94.26. The stock’s lowest price was $92.97 before closing at $94.53.

In terms of market performance, Bunge Limited had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $128.40 on 04/21/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $80.41 on 09/29/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Bunge Limited (BG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.24% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 13.96B and boasts a workforce of 23000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 97.31, with a change in price of -6.11. Similarly, Bunge Limited recorded 1,625,507 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.15%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BG stands at 0.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.35.

BG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Bunge Limited over the last 50 days is 23.73%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.28%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 34.01% and 30.23%, respectively.

BG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -6.48%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 8.24%. The price of BG leaped by -10.82% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.