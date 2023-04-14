BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Stock: A Year of Decreases and Increases

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. BorgWarner Inc.’s current trading price is -5.91% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 54.53%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $31.14 and $51.14. The company, active in the Consumer Cyclical sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.79 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.08 million observed over the last three months.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) current stock price is $48.12. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $48.51 after opening at $48.26. The stock’s lowest point was $47.89 before it closed at $48.07.

In terms of market performance, BorgWarner Inc. had a somewhat regular. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $51.14 on 03/03/23, while the lowest value was $31.14 on 09/29/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 11.33B and boasts a workforce of 52700 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for BorgWarner Inc.

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating BorgWarner Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 45.31, with a change in price of +6.67. Similarly, BorgWarner Inc. recorded 1,948,876 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +16.09%.

How BWA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BWA stands at 0.59. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.58.

BWA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of BorgWarner Inc. over the last 50 days is at 50.37%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 65.58%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 63.37% and 53.00%, respectively.

BWA Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 19.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 46.13%. The price of BWA increased 1.07% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.71%.