Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Best Buy Co. Inc.’s current trading price is -25.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.41%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $60.78 and $98.18 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.87 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 2.4 million over the last three months.

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) stock is currently valued at $73.19. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $73.69 after opening at $73.23. The stock briefly dropped to $72.56 before ultimately closing at $73.17.

Best Buy Co. Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $98.18 on 05/04/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $60.78 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Best Buy Co. Inc. (BBY) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.75% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.21B and boasts a workforce of 90000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.40, with a change in price of +4.07. Similarly, Best Buy Co. Inc. recorded 2,738,582 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +5.89%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BBY stands at 0.42. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.42.

BBY Stock Stochastic Average

Best Buy Co. Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 3.03%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.10%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 17.50% and 25.84%, respectively.

BBY Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -8.75%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 14.63%. The price of BBY decreased -2.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.05%.