Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Autodesk Inc.’s current trading price is -16.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.29%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $163.20 and $235.01. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.69 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 1.44 million over the last 3 months.

At present, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has a stock price of $196.31. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $196.93 after an opening price of $194.88. The day’s lowest price was $194.14, and it closed at $193.16.

Autodesk Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $235.01 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $163.20 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -1.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 42.21B and boasts a workforce of 13700 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 202.50, with a change in price of -24.83. Similarly, Autodesk Inc. recorded 1,506,619 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADSK stands at 1.99. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.99.

ADSK Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Autodesk Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 12.82%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 19.58%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 15.95% and 22.83% respectively.

ADSK Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 5.05%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 2.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ADSK has leaped by -1.46%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.63%.