Asana Inc. (ASAN) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Asana Inc.’s current trading price is -49.57% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 59.72%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $11.32 and $35.85. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.5 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 3.45 million over the last 3 months.

The stock price for Asana Inc. (ASAN) currently stands at $18.08. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $19.29 after starting at $18.80. The stock’s lowest price was $18.715 before closing at $18.77.

In terms of market performance, Asana Inc. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $35.85 on 04/20/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $11.32 on 01/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Asana Inc. (ASAN) has experienced a quarterly rise of 28.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.05B and boasts a workforce of 1782 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.44, with a change in price of -0.82. Similarly, Asana Inc. recorded 3,602,638 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.31%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ASAN stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ASAN Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Asana Inc. over the last 50 days is 45.27%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 0.49%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.92% and 6.54%, respectively.

ASAN Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 31.30%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -13.99%. The price of ASAN leaped by -17.71% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -6.90%.