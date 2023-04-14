Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s current trading price is -2.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.74%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $41.05 and $72.28. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.36 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 2.14 million over the last 3 months.

The present stock price for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) is $70.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $70.66 after an opening price of $69.79. The stock briefly fell to $69.36 before ending the session at $70.23.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $72.28 on 03/06/23 and the lowest value was $41.05 on 09/26/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 12.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 26.13B and boasts a workforce of 5800 employees.

Arch Capital Group Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Arch Capital Group Ltd. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 64.37, with a change in price of +13.98. Similarly, Arch Capital Group Ltd. recorded 2,015,987 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +24.73%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACGL stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

ACGL Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Arch Capital Group Ltd. over the last 50 days is 84.63%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 96.55%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 94.71% and 93.06%, respectively.

ACGL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 12.30% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 51.32%. The price of ACGL fallen by 4.69% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.78%.