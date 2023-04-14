Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current trading price is -13.17% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 42.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $45.62 and $74.63. The company, active in the Financial sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.88 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 3.08 million observed over the last three months.

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) currently has a stock price of $64.80. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $64.93 after opening at $63.14. The lowest recorded price for the day was $62.98 before it closed at $62.58.

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $74.63 on 02/08/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $45.62 on 10/13/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.26% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 37.30B and boasts a workforce of 2540 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.79, with a change in price of +2.44. Similarly, Apollo Global Management Inc. recorded 2,690,094 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.91%.

How APO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APO stands at 16.43. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 16.43.

APO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Apollo Global Management Inc. over the past 50 days is 49.51%. This is a decrease compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 98.67%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 92.69% and 84.74%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

APO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 1.58%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 35.91%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APO has fallen by 8.43%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 5.54%.