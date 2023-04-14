Home  »  Stock   »  Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Inc. (AMAM) Price Performance...

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. Inc. (AMAM) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant gain of 320.70% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 768.18%. Over the past 30 days, the price of AMAM has leaped by -9.48%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 21.50%.

The stock of Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) is currently priced at $9.55. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.5799 after opening at $8.40. The day’s lowest price was $8.305 before the stock closed at $8.39.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $13.07 on 03/06/23 and the lowest value was $0.38 on 12/08/22.

52-week price history of AMAM Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s current trading price is -26.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 2413.16%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.38 and $13.07. The Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.58 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 4.6 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Ambrx Biopharma Inc. (AMAM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 330.18% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 378.37M and boasts a workforce of 66 employees.

Ambrx Biopharma Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Ambrx Biopharma Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.18, with a change in price of +8.93. Similarly, Ambrx Biopharma Inc. recorded 5,083,862 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1,437.35%.

AMAM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMAM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AMAM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Ambrx Biopharma Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 70.14%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 64.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.70% and 36.02%, respectively.

