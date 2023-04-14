Altimmune Inc. (ALT) Stock: A Year of Market Fluctuations

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Altimmune Inc.’s current trading price is -80.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 20.68%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.82 and $23.49 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.97 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 1.99 million over the last three months.

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) stock is currently valued at $4.61. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.73 after opening at $4.11. The stock briefly dropped to $4.0709 before ultimately closing at $4.11.

Altimmune Inc.’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $23.49 on 09/02/22 and a low of $3.82 for the same time frame on 04/06/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Altimmune Inc. (ALT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -70.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 219.25M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.11, with a change in price of -4.93. Similarly, Altimmune Inc. recorded 1,807,166 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -51.68%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ALT Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Altimmune Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 6.51%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 10.60%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.19% and 4.30%, respectively.

ALT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -71.98%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -53.90%. The price of ALT decreased -58.43% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 19.12%.