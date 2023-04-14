Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -4.53% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 338.22%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $2.36 and $10.81. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 2.16 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.67 million observed over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) is $10.32. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $10.885 after opening at $10.06. The stock touched a low of $9.32 before closing at $9.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $10.81 on 04/13/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.36 on 05/12/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (ALDX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 63.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 594.64M and boasts a workforce of 15 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.01, with a change in price of +4.94. Similarly, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. recorded 568,449 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +91.82%.

How ALDX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ALDX stands at 0.10. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.10.

ALDX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is at 88.71%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 84.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 82.97% and 88.65%, respectively.

ALDX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 48.28%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 96.95%. The price of ALDX fallen by 31.30% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.06%.