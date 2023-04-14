4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -36.39% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 216.73%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $5.32 and $26.49. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.79 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.36 million over the last 3 months.

At present, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has a stock price of $16.85. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $17.45 after an opening price of $14.66. The day’s lowest price was $14.66, and it closed at $15.16.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $26.49 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $5.32 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. (FDMT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -13.01% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 559.59M and boasts a workforce of 140 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.14, with a change in price of -4.16. Similarly, 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. recorded 419,188 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -19.80%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for FDMT stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

FDMT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc. over the last 50 days is 23.93%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 48.45%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 19.78% and 17.08%, respectively.

FDMT Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -24.13%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 127.40%. Over the last 30 days, the price of FDMT has leaped by -8.87%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 4.59%.