ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s current trading price is -4.00% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 75.77%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $16.06 and $29.41. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.16 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 2.79 million over the last 3 months.

At present, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has a stock price of $28.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $28.64 after an opening price of $28.64. The day’s lowest price was $28.04, and it closed at $28.69.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $29.41 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $16.06 on 10/31/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 23.44B and boasts a workforce of 23865 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.71, with a change in price of +6.01. Similarly, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. recorded 2,682,405 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +27.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZTO stands at 0.23. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.13.

ZTO Stock Stochastic Average

Today, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 75.32%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 75.04%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.05% and 88.86% respectively.

ZTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 6.43%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 24.07%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZTO has fallen by 11.23%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -0.53%.