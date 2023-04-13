ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -59.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.58%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $20.72 and $57.36. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 4.81 million over the last 3 months.

At present, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has a stock price of $23.12. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $23.67 after an opening price of $23.53. The day’s lowest price was $22.51, and it closed at $22.52.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $57.36 on 04/14/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $20.72 on 03/13/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -12.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 9.05B and boasts a workforce of 3540 employees.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 26.38, with a change in price of -3.93. Similarly, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. recorded 4,880,874 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -14.48%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZI stands at 0.54. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.54.

ZI Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is 24.51%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 37.81%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.93% and 46.94%, respectively.

ZI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -23.22%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -46.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ZI has fallen by 8.23%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.56%.