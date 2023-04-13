Weatherford International plc (WFRD) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Weatherford International plc’s current trading price is -10.64% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 269.75%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $16.96 and $70.18. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Energy reached around 0.51 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 0.82 million over the last three months.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) currently has a stock price of $62.71. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $63.68 after opening at $61.34. The lowest recorded price for the day was $60.93 before it closed at $60.71.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The stock market performance of Weatherford International plc has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $70.18 on 03/07/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $16.96, recorded on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 20.74% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.46B and boasts a workforce of 17700 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 54.40, with a change in price of +19.67. Similarly, Weatherford International plc recorded 808,065 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +45.70%.

How WFRD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for WFRD stands at 4.20. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 4.12.

WFRD Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Weatherford International plc over the last 50 days is presently at 60.10%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 87.51%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 75.02% and 68.50%, respectively.

WFRD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 23.15%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 86.69%. Over the last 30 days, the price of WFRD has fallen by 10.70%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 6.00%.