Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Vacasa Inc.’s current trading price is -89.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 0.43%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.83 and $7.85 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.2 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.23 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) currently stands at $0.83. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $0.95 after starting at $0.92. The stock’s lowest price was $0.8141 before closing at $0.90.

Vacasa Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $7.85 on 04/29/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $0.83 on 04/12/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -42.04% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 360.59M and boasts a workforce of 7900 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.3516, with a change in price of -1.04. Similarly, Vacasa Inc. recorded 1,463,762 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -55.37%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for VCSA stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

VCSA Stock Stochastic Average

Vacasa Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 1.74%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 6.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.43% and 11.68%, respectively.

VCSA Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -33.76%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -75.52%. The price of VCSA leaped by -32.69% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -5.91%.

