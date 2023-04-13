Unilever PLC Inc. (UL) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 7.12%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 24.50%. The price of UL fallen by 8.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.15%.

The stock price for Unilever PLC (UL) currently stands at $53.94. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $53.70 after starting at $53.48. The stock’s lowest price was $53.40 before closing at $53.43.

In terms of market performance, Unilever PLC had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $53.77 on 04/13/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $42.44 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of UL Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Unilever PLC’s current trading price is 0.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$42.44 and $53.77. The Unilever PLC’s shares, which operate in the Consumer Defensive, saw a trading volume of around 0.83 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.98 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Unilever PLC (UL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.82% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 135.10B and boasts a workforce of 127000 employees.

Unilever PLC: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Unilever PLC as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 50.67, with a change in price of +5.34. Similarly, Unilever PLC recorded 2,053,138 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +11.02%.

UL’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for UL stands at 1.55. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.25.

UL Stock Stochastic Average

Unilever PLC’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 98.96%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 98.88%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 94.56% and 94.32%, respectively.