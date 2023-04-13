TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. TrueCar Inc.’s current trading price is -41.10% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.77%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $1.30 and $3.99. The company, active in the Communication Services sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.53 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 0.37 million observed over the last three months.

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) currently has a stock price of $2.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $2.365 after opening at $2.31. The lowest recorded price for the day was $2.23 before it closed at $2.27.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

TrueCar Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $3.99 on 04/18/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $1.30 on 10/20/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

TrueCar Inc. (TRUE) has experienced a quarterly decline of -21.14% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 211.29M and boasts a workforce of 441 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for TrueCar Inc.

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating TrueCar Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.59, with a change in price of -0.24. Similarly, TrueCar Inc. recorded 440,455 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -9.27%.

How TRUE’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TRUE stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

TRUE Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of TrueCar Inc. over the last 50 days is at 30.91%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 95.89%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 77.94% and 71.59%, respectively.

TRUE Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -6.37%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 67.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of TRUE has fallen by 17.50%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.07%.