The Significance of Moving Averages in NetEase Inc. Inc. (NTES) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 24.03% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 23.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of NTES has fallen by 5.59%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.64%.

The stock of NetEase Inc. (NTES) is currently priced at $90.08. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $89.70 after opening at $88.94. The day’s lowest price was $87.71 before the stock closed at $88.04.

NetEase Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $108.77 on 06/10/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $53.09 on 10/24/22.

52-week price history of NTES Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. NetEase Inc.’s current trading price is -17.18% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 69.67%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$53.09 and $108.77. The NetEase Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 1.03 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.4 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

NetEase Inc. (NTES) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 57.10B and boasts a workforce of 32064 employees.

NetEase Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 33 analysts are rating NetEase Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 81.56, with a change in price of +18.76. Similarly, NetEase Inc. recorded 1,651,183 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.30%.

NTES’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NTES stands at 0.26. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

NTES Stock Stochastic Average

NetEase Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 84.90%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 75.11% and 74.91%, respectively.